George S. Patterson, 62, a professor in Suffolk University’s department of chemistry and biochemistry, died on Oct. 24, 2009, of cancer in Boston.
Born in Moline, Ill., Patterson earned a B.S. from the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, in 1969 and a Ph.D. in inorganic chemistry from Massachusetts Institute of Technology in R. H. Holm’s group before joining the Suffolk faculty in 1974.
Patterson was department chair, taught general chemistry, and served as a freshman adviser. He was a member of ACS, joining in 1969.
He is survived by two nephews, Brian and Bradley; and a stepniece, Elaine Knowles. He was predeceased by his parents and brother, Jim.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter