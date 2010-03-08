KMG picks up Another Electronics Line

KMG Chemicals has agreed to acquire General Chemical’s wet electronic chemicals business for $25.5 million in cash. The business generated sales last year of $42.7 million from facilities in Hollister and Bay Point, Calif. KMG entered high-purity electronic chemicals in October 2007 when it acquired Air Products & Chemicals’ business. KMG CEO J. Neal Butler says the new deal “substantially increases” the firm’s share of the U.S. wet electronic chemicals market.
