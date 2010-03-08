Konarka Enters Pact With Japan’s Konica

Konarka Technologies, a Lowell, Mass.-based developer of polymeric photovoltaic products, has formed an R&D collaboration with Konica Minolta, the Japanese imaging firm. Konica Minolta will invest $20 million in Konarka as part of a deal to develop organic thin-film photovoltaics for solar energy generation. The eventual goal is to produce photovoltaic panels in Japan. Konarka got $45 million from France’s Total in a similar photovoltaics deal signed in late 2008.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter