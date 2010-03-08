Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Mussels Cling With Iron-Clad Complexes

Iron-dopa crosslinks give byssal thread cuticles hardness and extensibility

by Bethany Halford
March 8, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 10
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

[+]Enlarge
Amyloid fibrils in barnacle adhesive.
Amyloid fibrils in barnacle adhesive.

In the rough-and-tumble ocean environment, mussels sure show some muscle. Despite crashing waves, these mighty mollusks manage to stay put, thanks to the energy-dissipating byssal threads they use to lash themselves to rocks and other surfaces. Much of these threads’ staying power comes from their outer cuticle, a biological polymer that’s hard and resists abrasion. Now, a team led by Matthew J. Harrington of Max Planck Institute, in Potsdam, Germany, has used in situ resonance Raman spectroscopy to study the byssal cuticle (Science, DOI: 10.1126/science.1181044). The team’s results provide the first direct evidence that the cuticle is a proteinaceous polymeric scaffold stabilized by complexes of iron and the catecholic amino acid 3,4-dihydroxyphenylalanine, or dopa, which is present in one of the cuticle’s proteins. When dopa complexes with iron, it crosslinks the proteins. The density of these iron-clad complexes varies throughout the cuticle, Harrington’s team found. Areas rich in the crosslinks give the cuticle hardness, whereas less crosslinked regions provide extensibility. It’s “an ideal coating for compliant substrates,” the researchers note.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Calcium stabilizes strong protein fold
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Mussels’ iron grip inspires strong and stretchy polymer
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Understanding Tooth Enamel’s Hardness

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE