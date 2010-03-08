Outstanding Student Chapters

The ACS Society Committee on Education (SOCED) selects student chapters for special recognition on the basis of their programs and activities as described in their annual reports. Awards are classified as outstanding, commendable, and honorable mention.
For the 2008–09 academic year, SOCED has bestowed 35 outstanding, 67 commendable, and 119 honorable mention awards. Plaques will be presented to these chapters during the upcoming ACS national meeting in San Francisco. For each of the outstanding chapters, the award-winning institution, chapter president and report writer, and faculty advisers are listed here, in that order.
The Green Chemistry Institute also recognizes chapters for their activities promoting green chemistry. For 2008–09, 55 chapters were awarded green chemistry chapter awards.
Information on commendable and honorable mention chapters and green chemistry chapters is in the November/December 2009 issue of inChemistry, which is available at www.acs.org/saprogram (click on “inChemistry”).
Augustana C, Sioux Falls, S.D.; Joseph Coppock; Jetty Duffy-Matzner
California State U, Dominguez Hills campus, Carson, Calif.; Kimberley Chap; Sofia Pappatheodorou
Carlow U, Pittsburgh; Bonnie Merchant; David Gallaher and Monique Shumaker
Carroll U, Waukesha, Wis.; Stacy Gates; Michael Schuder
Central Michigan U, Mount Pleasant; Jason Mann; Sharyl Majorski and Dale LeCaptain
Eastern Oregon U, La Grande; Korth Elliott; Anna Cavinato
Florida International U, Biscayne Bay campus, North Miami; Ameera Juman; Milagros Delgado and Mayra Exposito
Florida Southern C, Lakeland; Alyssa Huebner; Carmen Gauthier and James Worden
Georgia C & State U, Milledgeville; Evan White; Catrena Lisse
Illinois Valley Community C, Oglesby; Bryan Hybki; Matthew Johll and Larry Ault
Inter American U of Puerto Rico, San German; Angel Vega; Angela Gonzalez
Lander U, Greenwood, S.C.; Ankoma Anderson; Lisa Brodhacker and Ralph Layland
Newberry C, Newberry, S.C.; Angie Amick and Barrett Stanley; Christina McCartha
Northeastern U, Boston; Andrea Lebed; Jordan Swift
Northern Kentucky U, Highland Heights; Christopher Miller; Keith Walters and Heather Bullen
Northwestern State U, Natchitoches, La.; Theresa DeVanie; Gillian E. A. Rudd
Spring Hill C, Mobile, Ala.; Graham Sanborn; Carolyn Simmons and Mark Watry
Texarkana C, Texarkana, Texas; Brett Jackson; Patricia Harman and Mike Buttram
Texas State U, San Marcos; Damaso Rosas; Benjamin Martin
Truman State U, Kirksville, Mo; Josh Blechle and Dmitriy Chernookiy; Barbara Kramer
Union U, Jackson, Tenn.; Sarah Conway; Charles Baldwin and Randy Johnston
U of Colorado, Denver; Veronia Guirguis and Neha Sharma; Mark Anderson
U of Detroit, Mercy, Mich.; Graham Greeland and Andrew Ward; Matthew Mio and David Bartley
U of Mary Hardin-Baylor, Belton, Texas; Shannon Woodruff; Darrell Watson
U of Nebraska, Kearney; Danielle Policarpio; Annette Moser and Haishi Cao
U of Pittsburgh; Brandon Mills; George Bandik
U of Pittsburgh, Titusville campus; Preeti Bansal; Ping Furlan
U of Puerto Rico, Aguadilla; Doribeth Ruíz Cortés; Sonia Rivera and Brenda Ramos
U of Puerto Rico, Arecibo; Sergio Cardona; Vanessa Montalvo-Rivera and Emiliano Garcia-Maldonaldo
U of Puerto Rico, Humacao; Noel Torres; Juan Suarez
U of Puerto Rico, Rio Piedras; Emily Robles; Ingrid Montes
U of St. Thomas, Houston; Vania Phuoc; Thomas Malloy Jr.
U of Texas, Dallas campus, Richardson; Khoan Vu; John Sibert
Waynesburg U, Waynesburg, Pa.; John Paiani; Robert LaCount and Evonne Baldauff
Wilkes U, Wilkes-Barre, Pa.; Natalie Harvey; Donald Mencer and Henry Castejon
Westminster C, Salt Lake City; Tenzing Norgyal; Paul Hooker and Robin Hyde
Xavier U of Louisiana, New Orleans; Trevonne Walford; Michael Adams
