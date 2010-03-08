Advertisement

Environment

Outstanding Student Chapters

by Linda Raber
March 8, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 10
The ACS Society Committee on Education (SOCED) selects student chapters for special recognition on the basis of their programs and activities as described in their annual reports. Awards are classified as outstanding, commendable, and honorable mention.

For the 2008–09 academic year, SOCED has bestowed 35 outstanding, 67 commendable, and 119 honorable mention awards. Plaques will be presented to these chapters during the upcoming ACS national meeting in San Francisco. For each of the outstanding chapters, the award-winning institution, chapter president and report writer, and faculty advisers are listed here, in that order.

The Green Chemistry Institute also recognizes chapters for their activities promoting green chemistry. For 2008–09, 55 chapters were awarded green chemistry chapter awards.

Information on commendable and honorable mention chapters and green chemistry chapters is in the November/December 2009 issue of inChemistry, which is available at www.acs.org/saprogram (click on “inChemistry”).

Augustana C, Sioux Falls, S.D.; Joseph Coppock; Jetty Duffy-Matzner

California State U, Dominguez Hills campus, Carson, Calif.; Kimberley Chap; Sofia Pappatheodorou

Carlow U, Pittsburgh; Bonnie Merchant; David Gallaher and Monique Shumaker

Carroll U, Waukesha, Wis.; Stacy Gates; Michael Schuder

Central Michigan U, Mount Pleasant; Jason Mann; Sharyl Majorski and Dale LeCaptain

Eastern Oregon U, La Grande; Korth Elliott; Anna Cavinato

Florida International U, Biscayne Bay campus, North Miami; Ameera Juman; Milagros Delgado and Mayra Exposito

Florida Southern C, Lakeland; Alyssa Huebner; Carmen Gauthier and James Worden

Georgia C & State U, Milledgeville; Evan White; Catrena Lisse

Illinois Valley Community C, Oglesby; Bryan Hybki; Matthew Johll and Larry Ault

Inter American U of Puerto Rico, San German; Angel Vega; Angela Gonzalez

Lander U, Greenwood, S.C.; Ankoma Anderson; Lisa Brodhacker and Ralph Layland

Newberry C, Newberry, S.C.; Angie Amick and Barrett Stanley; Christina McCartha

Northeastern U, Boston; Andrea Lebed; Jordan Swift

Northern Kentucky U, Highland Heights; Christopher Miller; Keith Walters and Heather Bullen

Northwestern State U, Natchitoches, La.; Theresa DeVanie; Gillian E. A. Rudd

Spring Hill C, Mobile, Ala.; Graham Sanborn; Carolyn Simmons and Mark Watry

Texarkana C, Texarkana, Texas; Brett Jackson; Patricia Harman and Mike Buttram

Texas State U, San Marcos; Damaso Rosas; Benjamin Martin

Truman State U, Kirksville, Mo; Josh Blechle and Dmitriy Chernookiy; Barbara Kramer

Union U, Jackson, Tenn.; Sarah Conway; Charles Baldwin and Randy Johnston

U of Colorado, Denver; Veronia Guirguis and Neha Sharma; Mark Anderson

U of Detroit, Mercy, Mich.; Graham Greeland and Andrew Ward; Matthew Mio and David Bartley

U of Mary Hardin-Baylor, Belton, Texas; Shannon Woodruff; Darrell Watson

U of Nebraska, Kearney; Danielle Policarpio; Annette Moser and Haishi Cao

U of Pittsburgh; Brandon Mills; George Bandik

U of Pittsburgh, Titusville campus; Preeti Bansal; Ping Furlan

U of Puerto Rico, Aguadilla; Doribeth Ruíz Cortés; Sonia Rivera and Brenda Ramos

U of Puerto Rico, Arecibo; Sergio Cardona; Vanessa Montalvo-Rivera and Emiliano Garcia-Maldonaldo

U of Puerto Rico, Humacao; Noel Torres; Juan Suarez

U of Puerto Rico, Rio Piedras; Emily Robles; Ingrid Montes

U of St. Thomas, Houston; Vania Phuoc; Thomas Malloy Jr.

U of Texas, Dallas campus, Richardson; Khoan Vu; John Sibert

Waynesburg U, Waynesburg, Pa.; John Paiani; Robert LaCount and Evonne Baldauff

Wilkes U, Wilkes-Barre, Pa.; Natalie Harvey; Donald Mencer and Henry Castejon

Westminster C, Salt Lake City; Tenzing Norgyal; Paul Hooker and Robin Hyde

Xavier U of Louisiana, New Orleans; Trevonne Walford; Michael Adams

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

