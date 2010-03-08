Advertisement

People

Paul J. Ricca

by Susan J. Ainsworth
March 8, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 10
Paul J. Ricca, 70, founder of Ricca Chemical, died on Oct. 30, 2009, two days after being struck with an aneurysm.

Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., Ricca earned a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from Syracuse University in 1961 and a Ph.D. in analytical chemistry from Purdue University in 1965.

After serving two years as an Army officer, Ricca joined LTV Aerospace in 1967. He then accepted a position as vice president and director of laboratories at Anderson Laboratories, in Fort Worth, Texas, in 1971. Four years later, he started Arlington, Texas-based Ricca Chemical, an independent manufacturer of chemical testing products. He retired in 1998.

Ricca was a retired member of ACS, joining in 1963, and was an active supporter of the Dallas-Fort Worth Section.

He was also a member of Alpha Chi Sigma and Phi Lambda Upsilon chemistry fraternities, Sigma Xi honorary research fraternity, and the National Society of Scabbard & Blade. He enjoyed traveling and playing racquetball, golf, and cards.

Ricca is survived by his wife of 48 years, Mary Ann; sons, Peter and Bernard; and three grandchildren. He was predeceased by his daughter, Ann Marie.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

