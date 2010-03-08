Paul J. Ricca, 70, founder of Ricca Chemical, died on Oct. 30, 2009, two days after being struck with an aneurysm.
Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., Ricca earned a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from Syracuse University in 1961 and a Ph.D. in analytical chemistry from Purdue University in 1965.
After serving two years as an Army officer, Ricca joined LTV Aerospace in 1967. He then accepted a position as vice president and director of laboratories at Anderson Laboratories, in Fort Worth, Texas, in 1971. Four years later, he started Arlington, Texas-based Ricca Chemical, an independent manufacturer of chemical testing products. He retired in 1998.
Ricca was a retired member of ACS, joining in 1963, and was an active supporter of the Dallas-Fort Worth Section.
He was also a member of Alpha Chi Sigma and Phi Lambda Upsilon chemistry fraternities, Sigma Xi honorary research fraternity, and the National Society of Scabbard & Blade. He enjoyed traveling and playing racquetball, golf, and cards.
Ricca is survived by his wife of 48 years, Mary Ann; sons, Peter and Bernard; and three grandchildren. He was predeceased by his daughter, Ann Marie.
