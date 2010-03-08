PerkinElmer Acquires MS Venture Stake

PerkinElmer has agreed to purchase Danaher’s half of the two companies’ mass spectrometry joint venture. Danaher, an industrial technology and instruments company, acquired its stake when it bought the analytical instrumentation business of MDS earlier this year. With the purchase, PerkinElmer will consolidate its position in inductively coupled plasma MS, a high-sensitivity method that enables simultaneous detection of individual chemical elements in a sample.
