Thomas A. (Adrian) George, 68, a professor of chemistry at the University of Nebraska, Lincoln (UNL), died on Feb. 4 after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.
Born in Darlington, England, George received a bachelor’s degree with honors from the University of Manchester in 1963 and a doctorate from the University of Sussex in 1966 for studies on aminostannanes.
After postdoctoral studies on metallocarboranes with M. Frederick Hawthorne at the University of California, Riverside, George joined the chemistry department at UNL in 1968.
George was the author of more than 90 papers in inorganic and organometallic chemistry, including key early publications related to inorganic and organometallic models for dinitrogen fixation. He received a number of UNL awards, including the Hazel R. McClymont Distinguished Teaching Fellow Award, which he was given in 2009.
He was a member of ACS, joining in 1969. He served as chair of the ACS Nebraska Section and membership chair of the ACS Division of Inorganic Chemistry. He was a member of the Royal Society of Chemistry and Sigma Xi, and was active in the chemistry honor society Phi Lambda Upsilon.
Away from the lab, George enjoyed experiencing the four seasons on his rural acreage outside Lincoln.
He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Denise; daughter, Katie Rasmussen; son, Tom; a granddaughter; and a brother, Paul.
