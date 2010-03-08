Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

Thomas A. (Adrian) George

by Susan J. Ainsworth
March 8, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 10
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

Thomas A. (Adrian) George, 68, a professor of chemistry at the University of Nebraska, Lincoln (UNL), died on Feb. 4 after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.

Born in Darlington, England, George received a bachelor’s degree with honors from the University of Manchester in 1963 and a doctorate from the University of Sussex in 1966 for studies on aminostannanes.

After postdoctoral studies on metallocarboranes with M. Frederick Hawthorne at the University of California, Riverside, George joined the chemistry department at UNL in 1968.

George was the author of more than 90 papers in inorganic and organometallic chemistry, including key early publications related to inorganic and organometallic models for dinitrogen fixation. He received a number of UNL awards, including the Hazel R. McClymont Distinguished Teaching Fellow Award, which he was given in 2009.

He was a member of ACS, joining in 1969. He served as chair of the ACS Nebraska Section and membership chair of the ACS Division of Inorganic Chemistry. He was a member of the Royal Society of Chemistry and Sigma Xi, and was active in the chemistry honor society Phi Lambda Upsilon.

Away from the lab, George enjoyed experiencing the four seasons on his rural acreage outside Lincoln.

He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Denise; daughter, Katie Rasmussen; son, Tom; a granddaughter; and a brother, Paul.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
John F. Hansen
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
David L. Venezky
Robert M. Miller

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE