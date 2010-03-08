Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

Ultrafast Structural Dynamics Of Biomolecules

by Lauren K. Wolf
March 8, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 10
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

STRUCTURAL SNAPSHOTS
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Renee Frontiera & Chong Fang/UC Berkeley
Using femtosecond stimulated Raman spectroscopy, Mathies and coworkers found that a wagging motion of the phenoxy group in green fluorescent protein's chromophore is vital to its proton transfer mechanism.
Credit: Renee Frontiera & Chong Fang/UC Berkeley
Using femtosecond stimulated Raman spectroscopy, Mathies and coworkers found that a wagging motion of the phenoxy group in green fluorescent protein's chromophore is vital to its proton transfer mechanism.

The ability to create stable femtosecond pulses of laser light has given chemists access to the reaction and structural dynamics of a host of biomolecules that were formerly off-limits.

"The real challenge is studying biomolecular structure in the 10-femtosecond to 1-picosecond time domain," says Richard A. Mathies, dean of the College of Chemistry at the University of California, Berkeley. "That's the intrinsic time over which chemical reactions occur."

In the past four decades, in particular, says physics professor Paul M. Champion of Northeastern University, "the laser has allowed vibrational modes of biomolecules to be observed in their natural aqueous environments with both static and time-resolved Raman spectroscopies." And ultrafast techniques have enabled research groups like his to study coherent reaction dynamics in complexes such as heme proteins (Science 1994, 266, 629).

Mathies and coworkers have used time-resolved techniques such as femtosecond absorption spectroscopy and, more recently, femtosecond stimulated Raman spectroscopy (FSRS) to interrogate photochemical reaction dynamics in visual pigments, including rhodopsin. For example, Mathies' group measured the photoisomerization of rhodopsin's chromophore, an important step in vision (Science 1991, 254, 412). And last year, the same group analyzed excited-state structural changes in green fluorescent protein, a common fluorescent tag, during proton transfer (Nature 2009, 462, 200).

Another "hot field" in which scientists are using lasers to observe biochemical reaction dynamics in the condensed phase is two-dimensional infrared spectroscopy, Champion says. The concept of 2-D IR spectroscopy was dreamed up in the 1970s, when nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopists were learning to do 2-D NMR, says Martin T. Zanni, a chemistry professor at the University of Wisconsin, Madison. "It just couldn't be implemented" without femtosecond infrared laser pulses, he adds.

But within the past 10 years, the technology and know-how have become available, and scientists such as field pioneer Robin M. Hochstrasser of the University of Pennsylvania are now creating 2-D time-resolved structural maps of systems that include peptides and small proteins. Zanni's group recently elucidated an amino-acid-resolved mechanism for the aggregation of amyloid peptides, complexes that are the hallmark of diseases such as Alzheimer's and type 2 diabetes (Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. USA 2009, 106, 6614).

By applying visible, rather than infrared, femtosecond laser pulses in sequence, researchers can also study biological chromophores and photochemical systems. Graham R. Fleming and his group at UC Berkeley use 2-D electronic spectroscopy to study molecular energy transfer in photosynthesis. These studies, Zanni says, "have shed a lot of light, so to speak, on how plants convert solar energy into chemical energy."

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Ahmed Zewail Award In Ultrafast Science & Technology
Entangled Photons Improve Two-Photon Excitation Microscopy
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
X-ray Pulses Yield Protein And Metal Data

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE