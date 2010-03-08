Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Upbeat Outlook At Pittcon

Instrumentation: Business picks up as worry over economy begins to dissipate

by Marc S. Reisch
March 8, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 10
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Peter Cutts Photography
After checking out the exhibitors’ wares, Pittcon attendees leave the exposition.
Credit: Peter Cutts Photography
After checking out the exhibitors’ wares, Pittcon attendees leave the exposition.

Scientific instrument company executives at the Pittsburgh Conference on Analytical Chemistry & Applied Spectroscopy (Pittcon) last week in Orlando, Fla., said the business outlook is much more promising now than at this time last year during the depths of the recession.

Customer uncertainty that pervaded last year’s Pittcon has ebbed, observed John A. Roush, president of PerkinElmer’s environmental health business. “We are now seeing the beginning of a recovery,” he said. Still, to capture customers on the fence about buying instruments, firms are promoting what Bruker Corp., for instance, described as “affordable, rock-solid” equipment.

Many executives are disappointed that government stimulus spending hasn’t had as big an impact on their bottom lines as they’d originally hoped. But they anticipate stimulus dollars will continue to be spent on scientific instruments in 2010.

Waters Corp. received “limited” stimulus money last year, said Rohit Khanna, vice president of marketing, but he hopes for more this year. Isaac Ro, a senior analyst with the investment bank Leerink Swann, was at Pittcon and noted that “as a result of slower stimulus flow, pent-up demand exists in the system.”

Industry consolidation was very much on the minds of Pittcon attendees. Many were surprised to learn that the lab-consumables firm Millipore ended up agreeing to be acquired by Merck KGaA, and not by instrumentation giant Thermo Fisher Scientific, as some market watchers expected (see page 9).

Thermo CEO Marc N. Caspar offered a “no comment” when asked about the Merck purchase. However, he did say his firm intends to grow by expanding its product line and enlarging sales in Asia. And he noted recent acquisitions, among them the just-completed $145 million purchase of Ahura Scientific.

Another consolidator, Agilent Technologies, said it is still waiting for U.S. approval to complete its $1.5 billion acquisition of Varian. It has already secured European approval, which requires the sale of businesses from both firms. Mike McMullen, president of Agilent’s chemical analysis group, said the firm has already reached a deal to sell one of them—Agilent’s micro gas chromatography business—for an undisclosed price to Switzerland-based instrument maker Inficon.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Bullishness at Pittcon
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Instrumentation: Mergers Will Shape the Industry in 2014
Europeans Clear Instrumentation Deal

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE