John Engen Gets Arthur Findeis Award

John R. Engen, an associate professor of chemistry and chemical biology at Northeastern University, has won the Arthur Findeis Award for Achievements by a Young Analytical Scientist, presented by the ACS Division of Analytical Chemistry.
Engen collaborated with Waters Corp. to pioneer the combined use of hydrogen-deuterium exchange technology, ultraperformance liquid chromatography, and ion mobility mass spectrometry to better understand the conformation of proteins that are thought to play a major role in some diseases. He received the award during the 2009 fall ACS national meeting in Washington, D.C.
