The 21st Biennial Conference on Chemical Education (BCCE), sponsored by the ACS Division of Chemical Education, will be held on Aug. 1–5 at the University of North Texas, in Denton. Like its predecessors, this conference is designed to provide opportunities for secondary-school through undergraduate-level chemistry instructors to interact in both formal and informal settings.
To receive the most current information on the conference, join the 21st BCCE listserv at chemed.tamu.edu/bcce2010. Registration and reservations for on-campus housing are open. For more information on all aspects of the meeting, go to bcce2010.org.
