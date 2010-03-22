Bubbling With Enthusiasm

Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
8812cov1_1980a.jpg
« Prev
Next »
8812cov1_1980a.jpg
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

March 22, 2010 Cover

Volume 88, Issue 12

A love of chemistry has taken Richard Zare in many directions throughout his long career

Credit:

Full Article
Volume 88 | Issue 12
« Prev
Next »

All Issues

People

Bubbling With Enthusiasm

A love of chemistry has taken Richard Zare in many directions throughout his long career

Next Step For Chemical Security

Industry, Administration are at odds over mandate for safer technology

An Impasse Grows In Thailand

Political instability stops construction at chemical plants worth billions of dollars

  • Environment

    Wine's Mycotoxin Profile Grows

    Another fungal toxin associated with grains is present in wines worldwide

  • Business

    Business Concentrates Landing Page

  • Environment

    ARPA-E Energy Transformation

    National conference shows big interest in small Energy Department R&D program

ADVERTISEMENT

Science Concentrates

More
image name
Environment

Marcus Eriksen And Anna Cummins

Researchers combine education and outdoor adventure to help combat plastic pollution

Business & Policy Concentrates

More
ADVERTISEMENT

ACS NEWS

More

NEWSCRIPTS

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

Job listings

visit
ADVERTISEMENT