Ajay K. Bose, professor emeritus of chemistry at Stevens Institute of Technology, died on Feb. 12, his 85th birthday, in Easton, Pa., after a period of declining health.
Born in Silchar, India, Bose received both bachelor's and master's degrees in chemistry from Allahabad University. He came to the U.S. and earned a doctorate in chemistry at Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 1950. He then completed postdoctoral work at Harvard University under R. B. Woodward and at the University of Pennsylvania under Charles C. Price.
After conducting steroid research at Upjohn, Bose joined Stevens in Hoboken, N.J., as an associate professor in 1959. He was named a professor in 1963 and remained on the faculty until his retirement in 2007.
Bose was internationally known for his work on β-lactam antibiotics and for innovations in microwave-induced chemistry. He held several patents.
In 1999, Bose was one of 13 U.S. college professors to be recognized by then-president Bill Clinton with the Presidential Award for Excellence in Science, Mathematics & Engineering Mentoring. He also received the ACS Award for Encouraging Disadvantaged Students into Careers in the Chemical Sciences in 1999. He was an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1959.
He was elected a fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science in 2004 and received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Indian Chemical Society in 2006.
Bose is survived by his wife of 60 years, Margaret; sons, Ryan, Ranjan, and Rajendra; daughters, Indrani Malinowski, Indira Winders, and Krishna King; and 12 grandchildren.
