Albemarle Names Top Executives

Luke Kissam has been named president of Albemarle, with oversight of all global businesses and operations. "This is a well-deserved promotion that recognizes Luke's past achievements, as well as his current leadership on strategic initiatives," says CEO Mark C. Rohr. Kissam, 44, joined the firm in 2003. Albemarle has also named Ronald C. Zumstein as vice president of manufacturing. Zumstein, 48, has been with the specialty chemical firm for more than 20 years.
