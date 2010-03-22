Algal Blooms Bill Passes House

The House of Representatives has passed a bill authorizing new studies on the causes and control of harmful algal booms in fresh and coastal seawaters. The bill (H.R. 3650) authorizes $205 million over the next five years for research coordinated by the National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration working with EPA. The legislation calls for creating a comprehensive federal strategy for reducing the frequency of algal blooms and hypoxia, and it would provide resources to local water and coastal managers for monitoring and responding to algal blooms. A similar bill has been reported out of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science & Transportation but has not been taken up on the Senate floor.
