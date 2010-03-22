Advertisement

People

Charles O. King

by Susan J. Ainsworth
March 22, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 12
Charles O. King, 94, a retired DuPont chemical engineer, died on Jan. 17 after a long struggle to recover from a stroke.

Born in Rochester, N.Y., King earned a B.S. from the University of Rochester and an M.S. in 1939 and a doctorate in 1943, both in chemical engineering from the University of Michigan.

King moved to Wilmington, Del., in 1943 to work for DuPont in the textile fibers department, assisting with the development of nylon and Orlon. He retired in 1982.

He was an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1942. He was also a member of the American Institute of Chemical Engineers, the American Association for the Advancement of Science, and Theta Chi fraternity.

He was active in civic associations and the Presbyterian Church of the Covenant.

King is survived by his daughters, Marilyn Marnie King and Marjorie King Saiter; two granddaughters; and one great-grandson. He was predeceased by his wife, Mary Louise; son, Charles; and friend Betty Boggs Peddrick.

