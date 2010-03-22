Fuller And Sika Get Assets In Asia

Two Western firms are bulking up on Asian adhesives assets. U.S.-based H.B. Fuller has signed an agreement to acquire Malaysian adhesives maker Revertex Finewaters, a joint venture of England-based Yule Catto and Malaysia's Jahor Corp. Yule Catto says it will receive about $17 million for its 63% interest in Revertex, which has 104 employees and annual sales of $18 million. Meanwhile, Swiss construction chemicals firm Sika has acquired Henkel's Japanese construction sealants business, which has annual sales of about $12 million.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter