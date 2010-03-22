IUPAC Green Chemistry Conference

The Canadian Green Chemistry & Engineering Network and the Chemical Institute of Canada seek abstracts for the 3rd IUPAC International Conference on Green Chemistry. The conference will be held at the Westin Ottawa Hotel, in Ontario, on Aug. 15–18.
Topics will include green chemistry, green engineering, energy production, policy, and education. Abstracts are due by April 8. More information on the conference and directions for abstract submission are at the meeting's website: www.icgc2010.ca.
