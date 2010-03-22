John D. Hatfield, 90, of Florence, Ala., a retired Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) research chemist, died on Feb. 21 of Alzheimer's disease.
Born in Sneedville, Tenn., Hatfield earned a B.A. in 1938 and an M.S. in 1939, both from the University of Tennessee, and a Ph.D. in agricultural chemistry from Purdue University in 1942.
Hatfield then began a 38-year career as a research chemist at TVA, retiring in 1981. He authored 48 publications, including reports, articles, book chapters, and papers.
Hatfield was an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1943. He received the Charles H. Stone Award from the ACS Carolina-Piedmont Section in 1977 and was also recognized for outstanding service by the ACS Wilson Dam Section.
He was an active in the First Presbyterian Church, the American Red Cross, and the Rotary Club.
He is survived by his wife, Mary; daughters Elizabeth Baddley and Mary Wills LeCroy; son, John; eight grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his daughter Kemper Graham.
