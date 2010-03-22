Advertisement

People

John T. (Jack) Marvel

by Susan J. Ainsworth
March 22, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 12
John T. (Jack) Marvel, 71, a retired Ethyl vice president for research and development, died on Feb. 27 in Tucson, Ariz.

Born in Champaign, Ill., Marvel earned an A.B. in chemistry from the University of Illinois in 1959 and a Ph.D. in chemistry from Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 1964.

Marvel began his career as an assistant professor of chemistry and biochemistry at the University of Arizona before joining Monsanto Agricultural Products in 1968. He was later transferred to Brussels, where he served as the company's general manager of science and technology for Europe and Africa from 1985 to 1987.

Marvel then joined Ethyl in Baton Rouge, La., as corporate vice president for R&D, remaining in that role until retiring and moving to Tucson in 1995.

He worked as a consultant to companies, to the U.S. secretary of agriculture, and to the European Economic Community. He was an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1961.

He was predeceased by his parents, Priestley Medalist Carl (Speed) and Alberta Marvel, and wife Mimi. He is survived by his wife Linda; sons, Scott, Randy, and Chris; sister, Mollie Marvel; stepchildren, Beth Archer, Kate McKinzie, Andi Holliday, Kate Huddleston, Lynn Ellen Hudson, and Steven Hudson; and 14 grandchildren.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

