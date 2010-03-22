LG Chem Plans Big Electronics Plant

South Korea's LG Chem is considering building a $1.8 billion facility to produce a range of materials used in the manufacture of electronics. The plant would mostly make batteries and liquid-crystal-display polarizers, but perhaps other materials as well, a spokeswoman tells C&EN. Planning is still in the early stages, she notes. The plant would be built in Ochang in central South Korea, where LG already produces lithium-ion batteries for electronic devices. The plant would likely employ about 3,000 people. Specialty glassmaker Corning Display Technologies announced earlier this month that sales of LCD television sets are strong so far this year.
