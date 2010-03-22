Lilly Buys Acrux Testosterone Drug

Eli Lilly & Co. will pay Australian drug delivery firm Acrux $50 million for access to Axiron, an underarm testosterone treatment being considered by FDA to treat men with a deficiency of the hormone. Acrux will get another $87 million if the drug is approved, and it will receive royalties and up to $195 million in sales-based milestones. According to the companies, up to 39% of men over 45 have levels of testosterone that are less than healthy, but only 10% of those affected get treatment. IMS Health says annual sales of testosterone gels in the U.S. total $760 million.
