Merck Dissolves Two Pharmaceutical Pacts

As part of a pipeline revamp, Merck & Co. is returning assets to partners. Memphis-based GTx has reacquired the rights to a selective androgen receptor modulator program, including Ostarine, which has completed Phase II clinical trials to treat loss of body mass in cancer patients. GTx is now planning a Phase III trial of the drug. Separately, Merck paid Dynavax $4 million to cover expenses related to winding down their collaboration on the hepatitis B vaccine Heplisav. Merck ended the partnership after FDA put a trial on hold last year. The agency later allowed Dynavax to proceed, and the company now says it expects to file for approval in the third quarter of 2011.
