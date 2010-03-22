Northwest/ Rocky Mountain Meeting Abstracts

The ACS Washington-Idaho Border and the Rocky Mountain Sections invite submission of papers for a joint Northwest/Rocky Mountain Regional Meeting on the meeting website, www.norm-rmrm2010.wsu.edu. The meeting will take place on June 20–23 at Washington State University, Pullman. The deadline for receipt of abstracts is May 7.
General technical sessions will include analytical, bioanalytical, biophysical, inorganic, organic, materials, medicinal, and physical chemistry, as well as biomaterials. Special sessions will cover analytical detection of security threats, nontraditional careers in chemistry, and applications and development of computational chemistry at multiple length and time scales. There will be a symposium to honor Jean'ne Shreeve as well as symposia focusing on alternative energy topics.
In addition, four regional awards will be presented. See the nomination guidelines on the meeting website.
For general questions about the meeting, contact the general chair, Pat Meier, at (509) 335-2637 or meiergp@wsu.edu. For questions about abstracts and the program, contact the program chair, Kirk Peterson, at (509) 335-7867 or kipeters@wsu.edu.
