Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Ozonolysis Goes With The Flow

Chemists have designed a flow reactor system for safer and greener ozonolysis of alkenes

by Elizabeth K. Wilson
March 22, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 12
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

[+]Enlarge
Alkenes react with ozone as they flow through gas-permeable tubing in a reaction chamber.
Alkenes react with ozone as they flow through gas-permeable tubing in a reaction chamber.

Chemists have designed a method to turn the highly useful and environmentally friendly ozonolysis of alkenes into a flow reaction. It’s a safer alternative to traditional batch methods, which risk explosions from shock-sensitive peroxy intermediates and require large reaction volumes. Ozonolysis also avoids the use of metal catalysts, such as the toxic osmium tetraoxide often used in alkene oxidations (Org. Lett., DOI: 10.1021/ol100322t). Steven V. Ley and colleagues of the University of Cambridge developed the proof-of-principle process using a chamber containing semipermeable fluorinated copolymer tubing (Teflon AF-2400). An alkene substrate flowing through the tubing in the ozone-filled chamber interacts with ozone at a steady pace as the gas diffuses through the tubing. The researchers tested the flow reaction on a variety of alkenes, such as 1,1-diphenylethene, which was converted to benzophenone. They envision using the flow method for other types of reactions that involve diffusing gases or liquids and extending the design to the manufacture of microfluidic devices with variable temperature and pressure control.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE