Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Pharmaceuticals

Resveratrol Hopes Premature

March 22, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 12
Advertisement

Most Popular in Pharmaceuticals

Resveratrol, a component of red wine and Japanese knotweed, is reported to have the potential to treat a number of diseases from stroke to cancer and to increase longevity (C&EN, Dec. 14, 2009, page 36). Aside from a few pharmacokinetic studies, however, such findings have been seen only in mice and rats.

First, although compounds occasionally work wonderfully in animal models, they face a challenge in humans. David A. Sinclair's paper (Nature 2003, 425, 191), which was mentioned in the C&EN article, shows an interesting correlation with sirtuin activation, but resveratrol may be acting through multiple pathways.

Second, a 4-oz glass of wine contains less than 2 mg of resveratrol, depending on wine, but daily multigram quantities of resveratrol would be required for these animal experimental effects to be translated in humans.

Third, and most important, it would be a great challenge to get resveratrol or its analogs into clinical trials because of poor bioavailability. There may be other minor constituents in red wine (waiting to be discovered) that might be responsible for these effects, known as the "French paradox."

There is no reason to get excited about resveratrol just yet. More studies on it and its analogs are needed before there can be clinical trials. I agree with Matt R. Kaeberlein's summary: "There's a lot of interesting stuff going on with resveratrol and a lot of interesting stuff going on with the sirtuins. How it fits together is the big question."

Ved Pathak
San Diego

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Less Is More With Resveratrol
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Red Wine Chemical Redeemed?
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Turmeric-Derived Compound Curcumin May Treat Alzheimer’s

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE