Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Why Review This Book?

March 22, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 12
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

I am a Chinese grad student studying chemistry in North America, and usually C&EN is one of my favorite publications. However, the review of the book "Poorly Made in China" makes me feel extremely uncomfortable (C&EN, Dec. 21, 2009, page 41).

First of all, the word "CHINA" with a broken A on the book's cover and reproduced in the review is very insulting. How would you feel if you saw "USA" or "CANADA" with a broken A?

Second, as a high-impact scientific magazine, C&EN is famous for keeping a neutral attitude toward controversial issues. This book, however, draws biased conclusions on the basis of some specifically selected individual cases. I do not believe this is suitable for review in C&EN.

Last but not least, as the reviewer stated, the differences between Western and Chinese cultures and business practices cause these pitfalls, which are commonly found by anyone good at doing business in a new place. There are thousands of books introducing the correct way to do business in China, in Asia, or in any other nation or area, and they are based on more successful stories and offer more positive and useful suggestions and information. (At least they have better covers.) I don't understand why C&EN picked this controversial book to review and introduce.

I still have faith that C&EN will continue to present high-level articles, and look forward to reading them with pleasure.

Chao Fang
Toronto

The review of "Poorly Made in China" was interesting, and the reviewer gave interesting advice on doing business in China. What troubles me is the book's cover, which was reprinted in the magazine. It makes one question the political position of the book's author, its publisher, and even the review's publisher toward China and the intent behind torturing the word "CHINA."

Yong-Kang Zhang
San Jose, Calif.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Scientists attempt brevity in their communications, with humorous consequences
Chemtrail Paper Trail
Awkward Interview Scenario

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE