People

Robert A. Gorse Jr.

by Susan J. Ainsworth
March 22, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 12
Robert A. Gorse Jr., 67, a retired Ford Motor Co. chemist, died suddenly of a heart attack at his Saline, Mich., home on Sept. 13, 2009.

Born in San Diego, Gorse received a B.S. in 1965 and an M.S. in 1967, both in chemistry, from San Diego State University. He earned a Ph.D. in chemistry in 1972 from the University of California, Davis.

Gorse completed a postdoctoral research fellowship in 1975 at the University of Texas, Austin, before accepting a position at Argonne National Laboratory.

He began a long career at Ford in Dearborn, Mich., in 1978. He was a key contributor to the success of the Auto-Oil Air Quality Improvement Research Program, a multi-million-dollar, multiyear joint project between U.S. auto and oil companies in the early 1990s. Gorse retired from Ford in 2002 after 24 years of service. He was credited with about 180 publications.

Gorse was a member of Sigma Xi and joined ACS in 1969. He was a fourth-degree member of the Knights of Columbus and volunteered at the St. Louis Center and at Boysville.

He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Shirley; daughter, Sandee; stepson, Rob; three grandchildren; and his first wife, Mary.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

