Environment

Rough And Green Plasma Process For Treating PET Fibers

A helium-argon plasma could be a better approach to processing textile fibers than current wet chemical methods

by Stephen K. Ritter
March 22, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 12
[+]Enlarge
Credit: ChemSusChem
AFM images reveal the smooth surface of PET fibers in a woven fabric (white bump is a bit of dust), and the roughened surface after plasma treatment.
A helium-argon plasma could turn out to be an environmentally friendlier way to process polyester textile fibers than currently used wet chemical methods, according to a research team led by Guido Viscardi of Italy's University of Torino (ChemSusChem, DOI: 10.1002/cssc.200900288). Some 39 million metric tons of polyethylene terephthalate fibers are produced annually by the textile industry and used to make clothes, carpeting, and other goods, the researchers note. Pristine PET fibers are smooth and hydrophobic, however, leaving them with poor wettability, adhesion properties, and printability. A way around this problem is chemically treating the fibers with acids, bases, or certain solvents to roughen the surface and create reactive sites to increase the fibers' affinity for water. But the treatment can work too well and damage fibers. Plus it uses a lot of water, generates chemical waste, and requires energy for an extra drying step. Viscardi’s group hit on the idea of trying a low-temperature atmospheric pressure glow-discharge plasma instead, a cleaning technique used extensively in semiconductor processing. After some trial and error, the researchers found He/Ar or He/O2 plasmas provide results on par with chemical treatments of woven PET fabric in a roll-to-roll system.

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Grinp
Roll-to-roll plasma system for treating polyester fabric is being developed by Italy's Grinp.
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

