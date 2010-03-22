Scholarships Offered For Nuclear Study

The Department of Energy is offering $5 million in student scholarships and fellowships for undergraduate and graduate study in nuclear science and engineering. The aid is available at the two-year, four-year, and graduate levels and includes a wide range of disciplines, such as maintenance and technology certification degrees as well as chemistry, health physics, materials science, and electrical and mechanical engineering programs. The goal, Energy Secretary Steven Chu stressed, “is to train the next generation of nuclear scientists and engineers who will help move the nuclear industry forward.” Award sizes stretch from $5,000 per year for undergraduate education to a maximum fellowship of $50,000 per year over three years. Students must apply by April 26 at www.ne.doe.gov/universityPrograms/neUniversity2a.html.
