Sigma-Aldrich Adds Molecules, Animal

Sigma-Aldrich has reached an agreement with Pfizer under which it will sell about 100 Pfizer-developed small-molecule compounds to life sciences researchers. The collection includes still-patented molecules, some being made available for the first time. Separately, Sigma-Aldrich will acquire Ace Animals, a Berks County, Pa.-based provider of research rodents. Sigma-Aldrich says Ace will become part of its Sage Labs research animals business.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter