Spare The Gingko

I read about the efforts to develop an herbicide to stop 6,000 ginkgo trees in Washington, D.C., from bearing fruit (C&EN, Dec. 14, 2009, page 48). It is shocking to me that this is happening in the capital that promotes a "green" agenda!
I bet the people working to develop this herbicide have no clue about the broad medicinal and nutritional value of ginkgo tree seed, not to mention how busy people in China are working to harvest the seeds from ginkgo fruit. I sincerely suggest that those working on the herbicide learn about the value of ginkgo tree products, let the ginkgo trees bear the valuable fruit, and focus their intelligence and energy on things that truly help people.
Jian Wang
Branchberg, N.J.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter