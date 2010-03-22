Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Super-Duper Shape-Memory Alloy

Unique iron-based alloy has unprecedented superelasticity

by Elizabeth K. Wilson
March 22, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 12
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Yuuki Tanaka
An iron-based alloy has superelastic properties.
Credit: Yuuki Tanaka
An iron-based alloy has superelastic properties.

A unique iron-based polycrystalline alloy can recover its shape after experiencing about twice the superelastic strain of being bent or twisted than any other polycrystalline shape-memory alloys, Japanese scientists report (Science 2010, 327, 1488). Traditional alloys that can be bent and return to their original shape include Ni-Ti and Cu-Zn-Al. In particular, Ni-Ti is a valuable material for medical applications such as stents and frames for eyeglasses. Ryosuke Kainuma and colleagues at Tohoku University developed the new alloy, with a composition of Fe-Ni-Co-Al-Ta-B. In addition to its superelastic strain of 13%—compared with 7% for Ni-Ti alloys—the material is exceptionally strong. It also has a high damping capacity and can reversibly change its magnetization when stressed and unstressed. Materials scientists Ji Ma and Ibrahim Karaman at Texas A&M University note in a perspective accompanying the report that developing shape-memory alloys for complex applications such as bridge dampers and artery stents that could signal their own actions will require clearing technical and economic hurdles. But the new alloy "is another example in which materials are no longer just a passive support," they say.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Beetle shells provide beauty and brawn
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
How chemical boundaries make stronger steel
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Multilayered electrodes help batteries flex and conduct

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE