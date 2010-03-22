Teva Wins Generics Firm Ratiopharm

Israel's Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has agreed to acquire the German generic drugmaker Ratiopharm for nearly $5 billion. Teva calls Ratiopharm the number six generic drug company worldwide. The combined firm would have had 2009 sales of $16.2 billion, a 17% increase for Teva. Already the world's largest generics company, Teva says the deal will make it the European generics leader as well. According to published reports, Pfizer and the Icelandic generics firm Actavis were also bidders for Ratiopharm, which is being sold by Germany's Merckle family to help settle debts.
