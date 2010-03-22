What Were You Thinking?

The photo caption "Proteomics in Pink" for a story about the biochemical origins of schizophrenia (C&EN, Jan. 18, page 26) was a remarkably poor choice. The gender of the investigators is entirely irrelevant to the story, yet the caption makes it the entire point of the accompanying photograph. I shudder to think of what caption ideas may have induced editorial staff giggles for the photo of a worker draining a large tank with a flexible tube (same issue, page 20). Thank heaven we were not treated to a clever reference to his "Big Hose."
Yes, photographs of three lab-coated women are rare in C&EN—and lame-brain moves like this help to ensure that they remain so. This is just one more example of the unthinking, everyday sexism in scientific cultures that drives women away.
Sandra Laursen
Boulder, Colo.
