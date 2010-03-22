Water Can Store Charge

This letter is in support of Gerald H. Pollack, who has amassed experimental evidence for a form of water that can store charge—a property that would violate the law of electroneutrality in bulk fluids, according to skeptics who don't want to believe it (C&EN, Dec. 14, 2009, page 32). Similar evidence can be found in my publications (Indian J. Chem. 1971, 9, 724, and 1972, 10, 718, and also in my book, "Chemistry of Stable Negative Charge and Its Applications," Booksurge, 2003).
Theories can be rewritten when they do not support reproducible experimental results. Facts will not change; what has to change is the theory. With the invention of water that can store charge, new types of batteries and gadgets can be developed. Pollack and other researchers pursuing similar ideas should be encouraged with continued funding to prove the storage of charge in water.
Rajendar K. Singal
Las Vegas
