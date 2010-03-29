Cambrex Acquires Biocatalyst Firm IEP

Cambrex has acquired IEP, a Wiesbaden, Germany-based firm that specializes in developing biocatalytic processes and making enzymes for drug companies. “In combination with our existing chiral chemistry business, the acquisition of IEP will result in Cambrex’ being able to offer a broad biocatalysis platform to the pharmaceutical industry,” says Cambrex CEO Steven M. Klosk. Biocatalysis is of growing interest to fine chemicals companies. In 2004, for example, IEP contributed biocatalysis expertise to a chiral chemistry consortium formed by Almac Sciences.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter