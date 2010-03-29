Positive Signals
At Pittcon 2010, hints of an instrument industry upturn
March 29, 2010 Cover
Volume 88, Issue 13
At Pittcon 2010, hints of an instrument industry upturn
Credit:
Stakeholders consider ways to reduce the impact of drugs that get past sewage treatment plants and into nature
High-tech ceramics protect soldiers from a wide range of ballistic threats
Company's days as a hostile takeover launch point are over, says CEO Sunil Kumar
Insights: Regulators travel to the heartland to examine competitive practices of agbiotech firms