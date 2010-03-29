Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Cleantech Firms Find Investors

Venture Capital: Successful fundraising points to a better 2010

by Michael McCoy
March 29, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 13
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Genomatica
Genomatica will use new funds to scale up its biomanufacturing technology.
Credit: Genomatica
Genomatica will use new funds to scale up its biomanufacturing technology.

Investment in so-called clean technology companies was down sharply in 2009, but a trio of deals announced last week shows that 2010 may be a better year for small chemistry-based firms developing cleaner ways of manufacturing.

Genomatica, a San Diego-based company using biomanufacturing to produce chemicals, raised $15 million from its three existing backers and new investor TPG Biotech. Genomatica says the funds will help accelerate development of its process for making 1,4-butanediol, a feedstock for polyurethanes, spandex, and other materials. Genomatica CEO Christophe H. Schilling tells C&EN that the firm is already producing butanediol at the 3,000-L pilot scale and plans next to build a 30,000-L demonstration facility.

Meanwhile, the green building materials firm Calera agreed to sell a $15 million equity interest to Peabody Energy, the world’s largest private-sector coal company. To date, Calera’s main investor has been the famed cleantech investment firm Khosla Ventures.

Based in Los Gatos, Calif., Calera has developed a process for capturing carbon dioxide from industrial facilities—including coal-fired power plants—and converting it into solid carbonates that can be used as building materials (C&EN, Jan. 25, page 20). The firm says its process could eventually consume enough CO2 to offset all of the gas generated by current industrial and utility sources worldwide.

Finally, New Jersey’s Voltaix received $10 million in financing from the private investment firm MissionPoint Capital Partners. Voltaix calls itself the world’s leading producer of germane, diborane, trisilane, and trimethyl­boron—chemicals used to make semiconductors and, increasingly, photovoltaics. Voltaix says the money will help it expand production and increase activity in Asia.

William Wescott, managing director of advisory services at Cleantech Group, a research and advisory firm, says the three deals demonstrate investor recognition of green chemistry’s power. Overall, clean technology venture investment was down 33% in 2009 to $5.6 billion, according to Cleantech, but Wescott expects 2010 to be a better year.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Investments and R&D bring cement closer to green
Electric Hydrogen raises $198 million for hydrogen electrolysis
C-Zero raises $11.5 million for methane pyrolysis

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE