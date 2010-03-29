Scientists at GE Global Research are developing aminosilicones as a new class of chemicals for removing carbon dioxide from power plant smokestacks. Dow Chemical, BASF, and other chemical companies are pursuing alkanolamines as solvents that can absorb CO2 so it can be captured and stored or injected underground (C&EN, July 13, 2009, page 18). But the GE scientists, reporting at the ACS national meeting in San Francisco last week, say the combination of an aminosilicone with a glycol cosolvent offers up to 50% better carbon capture than organic amines.
