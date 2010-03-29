GE And Umicore Sign Technology Agreement

GE’s global research arm and Belgium catalyst expert Umicore have agreed to commercialize a nitrogen oxide reduction catalyst for stationary power and transportation vehicles that use diesel or 85% ethanol (E85) fuel. The “hydrocarbon-selective lean NOx catalyst” is an alternative to urea-based selective catalytic reduction technology now in use (see page 11). GE says it has been developing its catalyst since 2001 and worked with Umicore to enhance the catalyst’s performance and durability.
