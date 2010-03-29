Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Innospec Pleads Guilty

Kickbacks: Firm to pay $40 million in fines stemming from UN oil-for-food program and other violations

by Marc S. Reisch
March 29, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 13
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Innospec
Innospec headquarters and fuel additives manufacturing site in Cheshire, England.
Credit: Innospec
Innospec headquarters and fuel additives manufacturing site in Cheshire, England.

Specialty chemicals maker Innospec has pled guilty to long-pending bribery and trade violation charges in U.S. and U.K. courts and has agreed to pay more than $40 million in fines.

Innospec admitted in U.S. federal court that it paid kickbacks to the Iraqi government under the United Nations' oil-for-food program and violated the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act by bribing Iraqi officials. In addition, the firm admitted to selling fuel anti-knock compounds to Cuba in violation of the U.S. embargo against Cuba.

As part of an agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice, Innospec will pay a $14 million criminal fine. The company agreed to retain an independent monitor for a minimum of three years to oversee its compliance with export and ethics requirements. In addition, Innospec will pay a fine of $2 million for violating the Cuba embargo and will turn over $11 million in profits for violating Securities & Exchange Commission rules.

Separately, Innospec pled guilty in Southwark Crown Court, England, to charges of bribing Indonesian officials. The firm expects to pay a fine of about $13 million for its infraction.

Innospec CEO Patrick Williams says in a statement that his firm "is hugely relieved that all of the work that it has done during this long investigation to put right the faults of previous management has been recognized by the courts."

Innospec has long expected the government charges and fines. A year ago, CEO Paul W. Jennings resigned under the weight of the U.S. and British investigations (C&EN, March 30, 2009, page 9). And just about a month ago, the firm increased to $40 million the reserves it set aside to pay government-related penalties (C&EN, March 1, page 25).

Among the infractions Innospec admitted to in court was paying $1.5 million in bribes, cash, and travel to the Iraqi Ministry of Oil between 2004 and 2008. The funds were meant to assure that products competing with the firm's tetraethyl lead would not be approved for use in Iraqi refineries. Innospec also admitted to paying $4 million in kickbacks to Iraqi government officials between 2000 and 2003 to secure contracts to sell tetraethyl lead to Iraqi refineries under the U.N. oil-for-food program.  

Lanny A. Breuer, assistant attorney general for DOJ's criminal division, says the action against Innospec levels the playing field for businesses competing in the international marketplace. "Fraud and corruption cannot be viewed simply as a cost of doing business," he says.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Federal judge acquits chemist Feng “Franklin” Tao of wire fraud
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Former Braskem CEO indicted in US corruption probe
Braskem on the hook for $1 billion

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE