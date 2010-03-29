Lanxess Readies German Expansion

Lanxess is approaching completion of a nearly $50 million expansion program at its Leverkusen, Germany, site. The project will boost capacity for chlorotoluenes, cresols, and their derivatives by up to 60%. Lanxess notes that increased cresol output will allow it to make more butylated hydroxytoluene for its Baynox biodiesel stabilizer. The expansion also includes more cresol raw material used by flavor and fragrance company Symrise to produce menthol.
