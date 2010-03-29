Nodality Wins Backing From Pfizer Venture

Pfizer Venture Investments led a $15.5 million financing round for Nodality, a South San Francisco-based biotech firm developing personalized tests for cancer and autoimmune diseases. Laboratory Corp. of America, Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, TPG Biotech, and Maverick Capital also participated in the round. Nodality was founded on flow cytometry technology devised by Stanford University professor Garry Nolan. The company is developing tests to help doctors determine which treatment is best suited for a particular patient. Its first product is aimed at people with acute myelogenous leukemia.
