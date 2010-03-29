Robin M. Hochstrasser, the Donner Professor of Physical Sciences at the University of Pennsylvania, received the 2010 Pittsburgh Spectroscopy Award from the Spectroscopy Society of Pittsburgh. Hochstrasser was honored for his pioneering contributions to the development of ultrafast and multidimensional spectroscopies to study dynamics in complex systems, such as energy transfer in solids, reaction mechanisms in liquid solutions, the binding of small molecules on hemoglobin, and the observation of structural changes in proteins.
COVER STORY
Pittcon Awards 2010: Robin M. Hochstrasser
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter