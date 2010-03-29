President Picks New Safety Board Members

President Barack Obama has nominated two individuals to fill empty seats on the Chemical Safety & Hazard Investigation Board (CSB). Rafael Moure-Eraso was nominated to chair the safety board. He is a professor in the School of Health & Environment at the University of Massachusetts, Lowell, and worked for 10 years as an industrial hygienist for the Oil, Chemical & Atomic Workers Union. Also nominated was Mark A. Griffon, founder of Creative Pollution Sollutions, an environmental and health consulting firm. Griffon also served on several federal advisory boards specializing in radioactive material safety. John S. Bresland, CSB chairman for the past two years, said in a statement that he will serve the remainder of his five-year appointment to the board, which will end in March 2013. After Moure-Eraso and Griffon are confirmed by the Senate, CSB will have its full complement of five members for the first time in more than three years.
