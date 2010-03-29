Rudy Baum Booster

I ’m a big fan of Rudy Baum’s, and I would like to think that I’m not alone, so can you do me a favor and not only print angry, antievolution responses to Baum’s awesome editorials? Please include some in support of Baum, because when you don’t, it makes me think that a majority of C&EN readers are superstitious neanderthals who could stand to watch Carl Sagan’s “Cosmos” a few times.
Dan Graham
Waltham, Mass.
