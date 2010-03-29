Succinic Acid Plant Planned For Canada

DNP Green Technology and GreenField Ethanol plan to build a $50 million plant that will make biobased succinic acid for use in deicing applications. DNP Green recently opened a succinic acid demonstration plant in Pomacle, France (C&EN, Dec. 14, 2009, page 23). GreenField is Canada’s largest ethanol producer, and the partners say their preferred site is GreenField’s grain-based ethanol plant in Hensall, Ontario. Deicers made from succinic acid reduce corrosion on roads and airport runways while offering a negative carbon footprint, DNP Green says.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter