Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

EPA Targets Bisphenol A

Regulation: Agency will examine levels of plastics chemical in water supply and effects on wildlife

by Britt E. Erickson
April 5, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 14
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Shutterstock
EPA will require testing of drinking water to see whether BPA concentrations are above levels of concern.
Credit: Shutterstock
EPA will require testing of drinking water to see whether BPA concentrations are above levels of concern.

The Environmental Protection Agency has added bisphenol A (BPA) to its list of chemicals targeted for possible regulation. The agency announced its action plan for BPA on March 29, citing concerns about potential environmental impacts of the widely used plastics chemical.

In the plan, EPA will use its authority under the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA) to gather information on the concentrations of BPA in surface, ground, and drinking water. The agency will also require manufacturers to provide data on the reproductive and developmental effects of BPA in aquatic organisms and wildlife.

EPA estimates that in the U.S., the amount of BPA released into the environment exceeds 1 million lb annually. The proposed rules are expected to be published this fall.

In January, the Food & Drug Administration announced that it has "some concern" about the potential health effects of BPA on infants and children (C&EN, Jan. 25, page 8). FDA is currently studying the health impacts of BPA from food packaging and ways to reduce exposure to the chemical.

"We share FDA's concern about the potential health impacts from BPA," Steve Owens, assistant administrator of EPA's Office of Prevention, Pesticides & Toxic Substances, said in a statement. EPA will also examine ways to reduce exposures to BPA and assess the safety of alternatives through its Design for the Environment program. EPA does not, however, intend to initiate rulemaking under TSCA on the basis of risks to human health at this time.

EPA's decision comes amid pressure from environmental activists and members of Congress to expedite regulatory action on BPA. In early March, Sen. Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) sent a letter to EPA Administrator Lisa P. Jackson, urging EPA to take immediate action against BPA as part of the agency's efforts to reform its chemicals management program.

The American Chemistry Council, a trade group that represents the chemical industry including several BPA manufacturers, emphasized in a statement that EPA is not proposing any regulations because of concerns about human health. The group said it looks forward to working with EPA on modernizing TSCA "in a way that allows EPA to better prioritize chemicals for review."

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
US EPA seeks data on asbestos imports and uses
US EPA finalizes list of 20 low-priority chemicals
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
US EPA lacks pigment violet 29 toxicity data, peer reviewers say

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE